Bianca Belair wants to pin all of the Four Horsewomen

In a recent interview, Bianca Belair revealed that she was aiming to be the first woman to pin all four members of the Four Horsewomen.

The WWE SmackDown Women's champion appeared on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin to discuss her WrestleMania main event match against Sasha Banks, how her life has changed since becoming a champion, and her thoughts on the Four Horsewomen.

When asked about the Four Horsewomen, Bianca Belair mentioned that they had set an amazing standard for the women at NXT to move into the main roster and create an impact. She expressed her goal to be the first woman to pin all the Four Horsewomen and be at the forefront of the new generation of women's wrestlers in WWE.

When I was in NXT, I remember just looking at the Four Horsewomen standing in the locker room and thinking wow - they used to be here in the same spot that I'm at. And now they are on RAW and SmackDown doing these amazing things. If I could ever just get up there and be in the same ring, that's when I'll know that I'm doing it and I've made it and I'm here now. And the fact that I've pinned Bayley, I've pinned Sasha and now my goal is to feud again with Charlotte and Becky and hopefully pin the other two of the Four Horsewomen.

Bianca Belair and Nikki A.S.H. are on a dream run

Bianca Belair is currently in the middle of a dream run in the WWE, winning the Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year, and then going on to beat Sasha Banks at WrestleMania.

She will once again be up against Sasha in the rematch of their WrestleMania encounter after the Boss returned to challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Bianca Belair has been a dominant champion on SmackDown, successfully defending the championship against Bayley and Carmella since her big win at WrestleMania.

