Bianca Belair reveals hilarious misunderstanding with her husband in Belgium

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair revealed on social media today that her husband was mistaken for another popular professional athlete. The EST is married to Montez Ford of The Street Profits in real life.

Belair and Ford have a reality TV show on Hulu called Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. The happy couple posted on the show's official Instagram account today to share that Montez Ford was mistaken for NBA star LeBron James in Belguim. The EST noted that a little boy screamed "LeBron James" at her husband, and he nervously waved back to not disappoint the child. You can check out the video in the Instagram post below.

"Just call him Le-Tez…In Belgium and we hear a lil boy yell “Lebron James”… we turn and look… he is now running and yells again in front of everyone “Lebron James”…. @montezfordwwe panics and then HE WAVES BACK 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️. Now he is over here nervous that he is about to break this lil boy’s heart 🤣 Like why would you wave back?!," wrote Bianca Belair.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will be challenging The Unholy Union for the Women's Tag Team Championships at WWE Bash in Berlin this Saturday.

WWE star Jade Cargill comments on her tag team with Bianca Belair

SmackDown star Jade Cargill recently shared her thoughts on being in a tag team with Bianca Belair.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter earlier this month, the former AEW star was asked about a potential rivalry against Belair down the line. Cargill stated that she is more focused on winning back the Women's Tag Team Championships.

"It was in my mind at the Royal Rumble days. And let me get to it, I bring the electricity. Let's do that first and foremost, let's just say that! I bring the storm. Right now, more so on my mind is just building up the tag team division, you know? We decided to work with one another. We wanna go out there. I mean, hopefully one day get the Tag Team Titles on a PLE like tomorrow [SummerSlam], so that's what we're trying to do." [1:18 – 1:39]

You can check out the video below:

The Unholy Union captured the Women's Tag Team Championships at Clash at the Castle earlier this year. It will be interesting to see if Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill can dethrone Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn this weekend at WWE Bash in Berlin.

