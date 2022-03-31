Bianca Belair reveals if she keeps up with other wrestling promotions outside WWE

The number one contender for RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair recently revealed if she keeps up with other wrestling promotions outside of WWE.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is a homegrown WWE talent; she learned her craft at the Performance Center. Belair is among a handful of stars in WWE today who have never wrestled outside the company.

In a recent interview with Robbie Fox on My Mom's Basement, Bianca Belair commented on whether she has any 'forbidden door' dream matches.

The EST said she doesn't have one, clarifying that being in WWE is too time-consuming. However, Belair mentioned that her only dream match right now is against Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

"Being in WWE, it's so time-consuming. It's my life and I put so much into it that I'm just focused on WWE, and WrestleMania, and trying to win this RAW Women's Championship. That's the most honest answer I can give you. I mean, I think I got an amazing opportunity that the Royal Rumble this year presented itself with Mickie James coming back and being able to share the room with her... Outside of that, my dream match, it's still within WWE, my dream match is still Beth Phoenix. That's going to be an answer no matter what," said Belair. (H/T Fightful)

Will Bianca Belair win her first RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38?

The EST of WWE is headed to The Grandest Stage of Them All, where she will face Becky Lynch for one of Monday Night RAW's top prizes. Last year, Bianca Belair headlined the first night of the wrestling extravaganza and captured the SmackDown Women's Title.

Lynch ended Bianca Belair's title reign at SummerSlam, and WrestleMania could be the perfect place for her to reclaim it. Who do you think will walk out with the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38? Sound off in the comments below!

