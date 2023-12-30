Bianca Belair reveals the major plans that she has for WWE WrestleMania 40 

Bianca Belair has shared that she has big plans for next year's WrestleMania, one of which involves her walking out as champion.

The EST of WWE's first match at The Grandest Stage of Them All in 2020 was the main event of the first night. She defeated Sasha Banks to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. The following year, she beat Becky Lynch to win the RAW Women's Title. She retained that same title at The Show of Shows this year by defeating Asuka. She was champion for a record 420 days.

On this week's special edition of SmackDown, Bianca Belair stated that her goals for 2024 are to remain undefeated at WrestleMania, and win the WWE Women's Championship at the event.

"I would say my overall goals in 2024 hands down is becoming the new WWE Women's Champion. I want to go back to WrestleMania, I want to 'four-peat', I want to continue to be undefeated at WrestleMania. So those are my goals for 2024," said Belair.

Bianca Belair has competed in three WrestleManias so far, and she's won all of those matches. Plus, in all three bouts, she walked out as champion. It'll be interesting to see whether she achieves a four-peat at WrestleMania 40.

Would you like to see Belair become champion at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below!