"That’s definitely the goal" - Bianca Belair reveals what's next for her after WWE

Bianca Belair has opened up about potentially venturing into acting, stating that it's a goal she wants to achieve.

The EST of WWE is the reigning RAW Women's Champion and a former SmackDown Women's Champion. She's one of the top female stars in the entire industry right now, as she's a former Women's Royal Rumble winner and WrestleMania headliner.

During a recent appearance on the Complex Unsanctioned podcast, Bianca Belair said she's happy in WWE, but would love to try her hand at acting.

"Listen, listen [Bianca laughed], I’m in WWE right now. I never imagined myself being a WWE superstar and I can’t imagine myself being anything other than what I am now but, listen, I would love to eventually go to Hollywood and be in movies and act and I just feel so alive when I’m able to perform in front of people and so, um, yeah, that’s definitely the goal, that’s definitely the goal," said Belair. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Bianca Belair on her and Montez Ford possibly having their own reality show

Belair is married to one-half of The Street Profits, Montez Ford. Ford is a former NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Tag Team Champion. He is currently competing on the red brand.

When asked about possibly having their own show, The EST of WWE said, 'never say never.'

"Listen, my husband [Montez Ford], I think he’s meant for reality TV. He’s a walking reality TV show. I’m the one that’s trying to keep up all the time but, I’m a person, I never say never and all I can say is um… I will say stay tuned [Belair laughed]."

Both Belair and Montez Ford are charismatic superstars, and it'll be interesting to see what their life is like behind the scenes when they're not in the ring.

Edited by Debottam Saha