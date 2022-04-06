"I don’t want to put it out there" - Bianca Belair reveals the one WWE stipulation she will never compete under

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently shared her opinion on possibly competing in an I Quit match or a Hair vs. Hair match.

At WrestleMania 38, Belair became the new RAW Women’s Champion by defeating Becky Lynch. The two women took each other to the absolute limit before The EST of WWE avenged her loss to Lynch from SummerSlam 2021.

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Belair spoke about the I Quit Match that she was supposed to have against Bayley. The newly crowned RAW Women's Champion is hopeful about possibly rebooking the same match at some point down the line.

“Oh man, the I quit match that I was supposed to have with Bayley. I still get sad when I think about the possibilities of that match. So hopefully, we can revisit that when she comes back," said Belair. (H/T: Wrestling Headlines)

When asked about a potential Hair vs. Hair match, Belair claimed that she wouldn't be putting her iconic braid on the line by any means. The EST of WWE hilariously stated that everything else can go but not her braid

“No. I don’t have an answer for that. I mean, listen, she (her braid) has her own name. I mean, the braid stays. Everything else can go. We all know the answer to this one. I don’t even want to say it because I don’t want to put it out there,” said Belair. (H/T- Wrestling Headlines)

Bianca Belair's arch-rival Becky Lynch recently claimed that Belair's braid gives her a lot of advantages

While speaking with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling recently, Becky Lynch mentioned that Bianca Belair’s braid gives her a lot of advantage heading into a match or feud.

Lynch went on to recall Belair's match against Sasha Banks from WrestleMania 37 and how The EST used the braid to beat The Boss.

“She has used that as a weapon against me. She scarred my body, my beautiful mom body. Last year, right before she hit KOD on Sasha Banks, she hit her with her hair. She hit her with the fricking hair and then she won. She won the WrestleMania main event because of her fricking hair,” said Lynch. (0:44 onwards)

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling’s interview below:

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 38, Belair even used the braid as a weapon on Lynch. Belair's hair even left a few scars on Big Time Becks' body. The former RAW Women's Champion took to Instagram to display the scars:

Will Lynch be able to win the RAW Women’s Championship back from Bianca Belair in the near future? Sound off in the comment section below.

