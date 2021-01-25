Bianca Belair reveals the origins of her 'EST' nickname

Bianca Belair revealed the origins of her nickname 'EST', which goes all the way back from her first promo on NXT.

Bianca Belair is a former track and field athlete who currently works as a professional wrestler with WWE. She works on WWE's SmackDown brand along with her husband and fellow professional wrestler Montez Ford. Bianca Belair is yet to win any gold but is touted as the next big Superstar of the women's division.

On the new episode of WWE Chronicles, Belair claimed that it was only during her appearance at the Mae Young Classic that she finally started feeling like wrestling is for her. Additionally, Bianca Belair revealed the origins of her 'EST' nickname, and it began with her first ever-promo on NXT. She read out the exact words from the promo as well.

"I'm going to get right to the point, here in NXT I'm bringing "est." I'm the prettiEST woman on this roster, I'm the strongEST woman in this ring, and I'm on a whole other level." That was my first promo. This is definitely the moment where I thought that I made it. I called my mom and I'm like, I got my very first promo three months in, like, I'm here. This where EST came from because it started as "est." It was just, I'm the est, I'm the est. I'm the prettiest and the strongest and the baddest and the roughest, oh, est, EST, NXT, it all rhymes. The EST of NXT, EST of WWE, so this is where the EST came from," said Bianca Belair.

Last year RIGHT BEFORE my last Takeover match I was told I would be debuting after Wrestlemania on RAW.

I needed to hear this.

I couldn’t have asked for a better way to end my time at NXT than #Takeover:Portland



NXT will always be a part of me.

Thank you @TripleH #WWEChronicle pic.twitter.com/7iAqukZCAh — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) January 24, 2021

Bianca Belair showed why she is the 'EST' on the most recent episode of SmackDown, where she defeated Bayley in an obstacle course. Belair showed off her strength, agility, and stamina on the course, outdoing the Role Model at every obstacle.

What is next for Bianca Belair?

Following her victory over Bayley on the obstacle course at SmackDown, Bianca Belair was attacked by the jealous Role Model who was not happy about her loss. The two Superstars have been feuding for weeks now, starting from SmackDown's surprise Survivor Series loss to RAW.

Belair will be looking to get back at Bayley for her unnecessary outburst on this week's episode of SmackDown. The two will likely have a confrontation at the Royal Rumble. While her performance at the Rumble will mean a lot, it cannot be denied that Belair is destined to be thrown into the championship picture.