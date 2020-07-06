Bianca Belair reveals the special thing that Nia Jax did for her in WWE

Nia Jax has a reputation amidst WWE fans that could be challenged after this revelation.

She acted as Bianca Belair's guide at the Performance Center.

Nia Jax is currently feuding with Asuka on RAW

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has cemented herself as one of the most promising talents in the promotion today. After proving her prowess in NXT, Bianca Belair made her main roster debut on RAW after WrestleMania 36. In a recent interview with FOX, she revealed how Nia Jax took Belair under her wing during the latter's initial days at the Performace Center.

Belair explained that Nia Jax always gave her the confidence to do better. The RAW Superstar would always hear things like 'I see something in you' from Jax who started acting as her mentor. She further revealed that Nia Jax guided her along the way and taught her a lot.

Here's what Bianca Belair had to say about Nia Jax

"Well first, my coach at the Performance Center, Sara Amato, she's taught me everything [laughs]. But as far as the superstars, I will say — when I first got into the Performance Center Nia Jax was, she was the one that actually took me under her wing."

"You know, she kind of like — she didn't hold my hand throughout the process. But she really just made sure [and] let me know, 'I see something in you. I see that you have it, just make sure you're this, this and this.' Kind of guiding me along the way."

What's in store for Nia Jax in WWE?

Nia Jax returned to WWE after a long hiatus during which she was recovering from injury. Upon her return, Nia Jax was booked quite strongly, and WWE paid special attention to the fact that she should look like a monster.

She was one of the contenders in the Women's Money in the Bank match this year which was eventually won by Asuka. On the following episode of RAW, Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy and gave relinquished her RAW Women's Championship. The Man gave her title to Asuka before stepping away from in-ring work.

Advertisement

This act didn't sit well with Nia Jax who believed that Asuka was handed the title and she didn't deserve to be the RAW Women's Champion. The two Superstars started feuding for the title that also saw Asuka's tag team partner Kairi Sane getting injured after Nia Jax botched a move just outside the ring.

Fast forward to Backlash 2020, Nia Jax and Asuka locked horns for the RAW Women's Championship, but their match ended in a double contour. WWE managed to protect Nia Jax, and it appears that she could challenge Asuka for the title once again in the near future.