WWE Hall of Famer has high praise for Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley 

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler has complemented the efforts of both Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley following their match on Monday Night RAW this past week.

The EST of WWE and The Nightmare have faced off on many occasions, most notably during their epic battle as the last two combatants of the 2021 Royal Rumble match. This week, the two former women's champions were the final pair to face off in a gauntlet match on RAW. The winner would get to enter the Elimination Chamber match as the advantageous final entrant.

Following their back and forth matchup, Jerry Lawler recapped Ripley and Belair's confrontation on RAW Talk, in which the Hall of Famer spoke of how great their match was.

“What a great match that was between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair! The slap fest they had was so great, so physical. Rhea had to go through three different opponents before getting to Bianca. So obviously, Bianca was fresh and had the advantage. And she will once again have the advantage at Elimination Chamber.” [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Belair and Ripley are two of the brightest young stars that WWE has to offer in the women's division at the moment, with both superstars already accomplishing great feats at such a young age.

Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley will compete inside the Elimination Chamber

With the gauntlet match now concluded, all eyes will turn to this Saturday for the Elimination Chamber event.

Both Belair and Ripley will enter the chamber in the hopes of coming out on top, knowing that if they are victorious they will then go to WrestleMania to face off against the RAW Women's Champion.

With Alexa Bliss being the latest addition to the chamber match, the other entrants include Nikki A.S.H, Rhea Ripley, Doudrop, Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair.

