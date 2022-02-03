"What are you doing here?" - RAW Superstar recalls the moment Ronda Rousey's music hit 

Bianca Belair has mixed feelings about Ronda Rousey's triumphant return to the WWE.

Rousey returned to the company this past week during the Royal Rumble premium live event after a hiatus of nearly 3 years. She entered the Rumble match at number 28 and went on to win the match.

Bianca Belair was on WWE's The Bump this week. The EST of WWE compared Rousey's return to that of Becky Lynch back at SummerSlam 2021. She pointed out that other women in the roster had been working all year round and then Rousey came in as a shocking entrant in the Rumble match.

Here's what Belair had to say about the return of Rousey (from 23:25 onwards):

"Going back to the Royal Rumble, hearing Ronda Rousey's music hit, You know it was like the same thing with Becky Lynch at SummerSlam,'' said Belair ''Becky came out and it was like a huge surprise and like 'Woo, this is really cool.''

She then went on to describe Rousey's star power but questioned the timing of her return:

''You know Rousey with everything that she's done, the star power, but at the same time, it was another thought, 'Hold up now. We've been here this whole year putting in the work. What are you doing here at this particular moment?" Belair continued.

You can catch the full episode of the Bump here:

Ronda Rousey appeared on RAW this week

The Women's Royal Rumble Match winner Ronda Rousey made her return to the red brand this week. As she stood in the ring to decide which champion she would face, she was interrupted by Big Time Becks. The RAW Women's Champion emerged to reignite their rivalry that started a few years back.

WWE @WWE The Baddest Woman on the Planet @RondaRousey is back, and her theme song is "Bad Reputation" by @joanjett and the Blackhearts -- available now on @Spotify and @AppleMusic The Baddest Woman on the Planet @RondaRousey is back, and her theme song is "Bad Reputation" by @joanjett and the Blackhearts -- available now on @Spotify and @AppleMusic! https://t.co/TOY9PJ6KHM

Lynch proceeded to provoke the Baddest Woman on the Planet to the extent that Rousey dropped the Champ and mentioned that she would announce her WrestleMania decision this Friday.

Do you think Rousey should take on Becky Lynch at WrestleMania? Sound off below!

