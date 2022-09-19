Bianca Belair comments on the rumors of popular WWE tag team breaking up

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently commented on the rumors of The Street Profits breaking up and whether her husband Montez Ford is worried about it.

There has been some speculation for a while now that WWE may be considering breaking up the former RAW Tag Team Champions. They're currently one of the top teams in the company, as they've been together since 2016, from their NXT days.

Ford addressed the possibility of him and Angelo Dawkins going their separate ways in an old interview, stating that they'd keep supporting each other if the inevitable occurs. Now, Ford's wife and fellow WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has also had her say on the matter.

During an episode of the In The Kliq podcast, the RAW Women's Champion stated that Montez Ford isn't worried about the rumors of The Street Profits breaking up. She added that he's focused on what's happening in the present and performing at a top level.

“No, honestly, it doesn't [bother Montez Ford]. My husband is someone who lives in the moment, he doesn't worry about our focus on things that haven't happened yet, or the possibility of things. He's very focused on what's happening in the moment and just being the absolute best version of himself where he is right now. You know, anything that he's doing to improve himself is to make The Street Profits better," said Bianca Belair. [H/T Fightful]

Bianca Belair says Montez Ford's main goal is to recapture the tag team titles with Angelo Dawkins

At Money in the Bank, The Street Profits challenged The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, but they were unsuccessful. The two teams collided in a rematch at SummerSlam, and The Usos retained once again.

Bianca Belair mentioned that Montez Ford's main goal is for The Street Profits to recapture the gold.

"Right now, they've [The Street Profits] been in the run for the Tag Team Titles for a very long time. So his main goal right now is to continue this on with his brother Angelo Dawkins and try to get those Tag Team Titles and then whatever comes in the future is what's going to happen. I mean, we live by the motto ‘what's for you, will be for you.’ [...] They have a very strong bond, and they're going after those Tag Team Titles,” said Bianca Belair.

The Usos have been tag champs for over 400 days, and they're recognized as the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions in WWE history. They're currently set to defend their titles against The Brawling Brutes on SmackDown.

