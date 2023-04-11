Bianca Belair's next challenger for the RAW Women's Championship officially revealed

Bianca Belair's next opponent for the RAW Women's Championship was determined in a Triple Threat match involving IYO SKY, Michin, and Piper Niven on the red brand this week.

Bayley was originally supposed to compete in The Genius of the Sky's place, but the bout had to be changed because IYO and Dakota Kai weren't happy that The Role Model was getting another opportunity instead of them.

During the bout, IYO SKY dropped Piper Niven with a dropkick off the top rope, taking her out of the equation. Michin then delivered a suicide dive onto Piper, and IYO dropped them both with a moonsault off the apron.

After the commercial break, Piper dropped Michin with a bodyslam. IYO then locked her in a sleeper hold. She managed to fight off the former NXT Champion. Later on, IYO SKY sent Michin crashing onto the canvas with a hurricanrana off the top rope. She then took out Piper Niven with a missile dropkick.

Michin hit SKY with a spin kick followed by a dragon suplex. The HBIC then got a two-count on Piper after hitting her with a sunset flip powerbomb. In the end, Michin performed the Eat Defeat on Piper, and IYO SKY hit the Over the Moonsault onto both superstars to win the match.

She is now the number one contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship.

Do you think IYO SKY will dethrone Bianca Belair? Sound off in the comments below!

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes