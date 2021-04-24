Bianca Belair's opponent for WrestleMania Backlash revealed

Bianca Belair made history at WrestleMania 37 as she became the new SmackDown Women's Champion by defeating Sasha Banks.

WWE has now confirmed that Belair will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Bayley at WrestleMania Backlash. McKenzie Mitchell confirmed the news on WWE Now.

The EST of WWE and Bayley were engaged in a feud before the former's Royal Rumble win earlier this year.

The Role Model was one of WWE's MVPs during the pandemic era and enjoyed a 380-day reign as SmackDown Women's Champion. She dropped the title to Banks at Hell In A Cell 2020.

The news that Bayley will be challenging Bianca Belair at WrestleMania Backlash comes as a bit of a surprise.

Many were expecting The EST Of WWE's first title defense to be against former Champion Sasha Banks.

Bianca Belair recently shared a wonderful moment with Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonazalez on NXT

Following her SmackDown Women's Championship victory at WrestleMania, Bianca Belair returned to NXT for a memorable reunion on 13th April 2021.

Belair joined Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez in the ring as the three superstars celebrated their title wins.

Both Ripley and Gonzalez won the RAW and NXT Women's Championships respectively during WrestleMania 37 weekend.

It was a great gesture on WWE's part to showcase the beginning of a new era in the company.

This is EVERYTHING.

Thank you🖤 https://t.co/7M5U8KB3Un — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) April 14, 2021

Now, all three women are set to face new challenges as they look to cement their legacies as champions.

While Belair will face Bayley at WrestleMania Backlash, Raquel Gonzalez seems to be entering a feud with Mercedes Martinez. Rhea Ripley will have her hands full as she could defend her title against both Asuka and Charlotte Flair at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Needless to say, all three women have their work cut out for them.

Will Belair, Ripley, and Gonzalez cement their legacies as champions?