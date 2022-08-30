Bianca Belair and team send a message to their Clash at the Castle opponents

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, alongside Alexa Bliss and Asuka, sent a message to their Clash at the Castle opponents on the latest edition of RAW.

The three women are set to face Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky at WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales, in a six-woman tag team match.

Belair's team took on Dani Mo, Kayla Sparks, and Katie Arquette as a warm-up for their match this Saturday. This was light work for them. The Empress of Tomorrow made it look too easy as she won the match for her team with a modified version of the Asuka-Lock.

After the match, the RAW Women's Champion had a message for her Clash at the Castle opponents. She spoke about how her team is ready for their match this Saturday in Cardiff, Wales. Bianca Belair stated that she and her team are going to take control.

Bayley's teammates Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky have a big match coming up later in the night as they are set to face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Tournament.

