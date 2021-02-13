Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 37 opponent: Ember Moon chooses between Asuka and Sasha Banks (Exclusive)

WWE NXT Superstar Ember Moon would rather see Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37 instead of Asuka vs. Bianca Belair.

Bianca Belair outlasted 29 Superstars to win the 2021 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble. She can choose to challenge for the RAW Women’s Championship or the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 37 on April 10-11. The titles are currently held by Asuka and Sasha Banks, respectively.

Speaking to SK Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino, Moon said she already has an idea of how a match between Asuka and Bianca Belair could play out. However, she cannot say the same for a Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair match.

“Both matches are gonna be five-star. It’s very hard but I kind of want to see Bianca versus Sasha a little bit more because I feel like I know how Asuka versus Bianca would go in my head. I don’t know what would happen between Sasha and Bianca.

“Sasha has just a great, great creative mind where she knows how to elevate her opponent and elevate herself. When you have someone like Bianca Belair that can elevate herself without even doing anything, I think you’re in for a world of chaotic, crazy fun.”

Watch the video above to find out Ember Moon’s thoughts on Bianca Belair’s Royal Rumble win and much more.

Bianca Belair’s history against Asuka and Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair

According to Cagematch.net, Bianca Belair has only faced Asuka in one singles match. The match took place at an NXT live event in May 2017, with Asuka picking up the victory.

Bianca Belair has joined forces with Sasha Banks in three tag team matches on WWE SmackDown in recent weeks. As of the time of writing, they have still not gone one-on-one in WWE.

