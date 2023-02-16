Bianca Belair says 33-year-old WWE Superstar of a popular stable doesn't get enough credit

Bianca Belair has been the face of the women's division for over a year after she redeemed herself by defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Recently, the EST of WWE said that the Four Horsewomen's Bayley doesn't get enough credit for her work.

The Four Horsewomen of WWE changed the landscape of the company and revolutionized women's wrestling by ending the Divas Era. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Sasha Banks have all been RAW and SmackDown Women's Champions in the past.

Bianca Belair, who has defeated three-fourths of the Four Horsewomen, has crossed over 300 days as the RAW Women's Champion. Speaking on Out Of Character podcast, the EST of WWE praised Damage CTRL's Bayley and said that the Role Model doesn't get enough credit for her work:

“I love Bayley. I feel like she’s one of the Four Horsewomen that doesn’t get as much credit as she should. She does so much that’s not for herself. Anybody that she steps in the ring with, she brings the best out of them and that’s what she did for me." [H/T - Fightful]

Last Monday, Bianca Belair defeated Bayley and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat match on WWE RAW where she pinned the Role Model for the win.

Bianca Belair and Bayley have been involved in several gimmick matches in WWE

Bianca Belair's biggest rival upon making her main roster debut has been none other than Bayley. In 2020, the Role Model and the EST of WWE began their first feud in the company.

After winning the SmackDown Women's Championship, she picked up her feud with Bayley where she faced her inside Hell in a Cell for the title. The EST of WWE was set to face the Role Model in an I Quit match before the latter got injured.

Last year, the Role Model returned to WWE and formed Damage CTRL on WWE RAW. After forming her own stable, she began targeting the EST of WWE and the RAW Women's Championship.

Over the coming months, the two superstars faced each other in a Last Woman Standing match, Ladder match, and multiple tag team matches on the red brand but the Role Model failed to capture the RAW Women's Championship.

Who do you think will be the next RAW Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

