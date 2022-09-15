Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion says Becky Lynch is 'bred different' from other superstars

Current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair spoke about Becky Lynch's commitment to her work and thinks she is bred differently.

Bianca Belair often calls herself the EST of WWE. She began to prove to the WWE Universe that she is the strongest as she achieved multiple accolades during her time on the main roster. She is currently on the red brand as the champion feuding with Bayley.

The Man was last seen at the hottest party of the year when she lost to The EST of WWE. Speaking to In The Kliq, Bianca Belair spoke about Lynch's passion and commitment to her work in the company. She also stated that she feels Lynch is bred differently than other WWE Superstars:

"We are very committed. We're just committed to what we do and we love what we're doing and you have to have a passion for WWE and wrestling. To be successful, you just have to bred different and Becky Lynch is someone who is definitely bred different." (From 7:28 to 7:38)

As of now, Lynch is taking some time off as she was injured during her match against Belair at SummerSlam.

Bianca Belair talks about Becky Lynch's injury during their SummerSlam match

The Man and EST began their rivalry last year when Lynch returned from her maternal leave to defeat Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The two moved to the red brand, continuing their feud for the RAW Women's Championship.

Earlier this year, Belair got her revenge when she dethroned Lynch as the champion. During their rematch at SummerSlam, Lynch was injured but was able to finish the match. Speaking in the same interview, Belair spoke about how the two finished the match with The Man's injury:

"I mean you know when we were in there, we're in the thick of it. All we were thinking about is our main goal. So when you have someone like Becky Lynch, who gets injured very early in the match, there's no point where you're thinking, 'Oh we're stopping'. This is something that's a year long feud. We're closing this chapter, we gotta push through." (From 6:57 to 7:19)

The Man has been under recovery since the event and Bianca Belair is currently feuding with Bayley and Damage CTRL on the red brand.

