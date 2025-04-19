Bianca Belair says it's her "last time" for a while on SmackDown before WrestleMania

Bianca Belair may be done for a while after her recent comments. She's hinted at what's next after WrestleMania.

The star was in a promo battle with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. There, she made it clear that she was going to be winning the women's title, as that was the only thing she was focusing on. But then she also bid farewell to fans at SmackDown as she said that this was likely going to be the last time she was on the show for a while.

Bianca Belair said that she would be walking away from SmackDown as she would be the Women's World Champion and would have to be on RAW as a result of winning the title.

Whether this means she's spoiled the result of the match or not remains uncertain, but she will have a chance to walk away as the champion after the Triple Threat contest. Should she leave SmackDown, it would also certainly end her part in any story between Naomi and Jade Cargill.

"Tonight might actually be my last night on SmackDown for a while, because after WrestleMania, I'm walking out as champion."

The two stars will be remaining on SmackDown for now. However, a WWE Draft could likely change things around as well. WrestleMania 41 will determine Bianca Belair's future for the time being, as whether she wins or not will decide a lot of things.

