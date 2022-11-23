RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently commented on how she's feeling ahead of her upcoming reality TV show with Montez Ford.

WWE announced several weeks ago during an earnings call that a new series involving The EST of WWE and The Street Profits member is coming to Hulu. The RAW Women's Champion is one of the top female stars in the company, while Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are among the top tag teams on the red brand.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated in a recent interview, Bianca Belair stated that she's nervous about the reality show, but she's excited to do it with her husband.

“I’m nervous about it. I never thought we’d do a reality TV type of show. But I get to do it with my husband, which excites me. We’ll pull back the curtain and show who we are, not just inside the ring, but outside of it, too," said Belair.

Bianca Belair says she is excited to share some intimate moments of their lives with the WWE Universe

The EST of WWE is beloved by the fans, and she's one of the biggest babyfaces in the entire company. She's also a role model to many people.

During the interview, Bianca Belair stated that she and Montez Ford are looking forward to sharing a part of their lives with the WWE Universe.

“We’re just a husband and wife living our life. We’re very family-oriented, so it’s not all glitz and glam, but we’re excited to share those small, intimate moments. Again, I’m a little nervous, but I’m excited, too. People keep telling me they’re going to watch, and I’m going to hold them to that—we want those ratings.”

Montez Ford has been out of action since sustaining a foot injury. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair is scheduled to compete in the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series this Saturday night.

