"I feel like I owe so much" – Bianca Belair on how much former champion helped her out in WWE

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair says she owes a lot to Bayley for helping her out when she first arrived on the WWE main roster.

The EST of WWE made her official main roster debut on SmackDown in late 2020 after being drafted to the blue brand. Bianca's first feud was against Bayley, and the two stars were supposed to collide at Money in the Bank 2021 for the SmackDown Women's title, but the latter got sidelined due to an injury.

Bianca opened up about how different NXT was from the main roster during her recent appearance on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox. She credited her husband, Montez Ford, and Bayley for helping her out:

“My first feud was with Bayley. Bayley is so amazing and so talented. So I had her help introduce me to the main roster audience. I feel like I owe so much to Bayley for all the help that she gave me. She doesn’t even know, but I used to watch how she handled things. She doesn’t even know that she was guiding me, but she was because I was just watching her and learning from her. So I had help along the way, but it was really just traveling and just being able to pick up on things very quickly because things change a lot at the last minute, so you have to be able to adapt to it.” (H/ - WrestlingNews.co)

Check out the full results from this week's NXT here.

Bianca Belair on Triple H's in-ring retirement

Triple H announced his in-ring retirement in a recent interview, ending his nearly legendary run in WWE. Many wrestlers and fans reacted to the news on social media.

Bianca Belair opened up about what Triple H has done for her during her time on NXT:

“Triple H was in NXT. He was the first person to put me on the main stage and the first person to believe in me. He’s been a huge part of the development of who Bianca Belair is. He was the first person who gave me that affirmation that this is what you are made to do, and you haven’t even gotten started yet. He’s been a part of every single one of my big moments.”

Bianca Belair has a big opportunity at WrestleMania 38, where she'll collide with Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. It's the second consecutive time she's fighting for a title at The Show of Shows.

Wrestling's hottest power couple reunites on WrestleMania weekend. More details here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh