Bianca Belair says she wants to be known for putting on great matches in WWE

Bianca Belair has disclosed that she wants to be known for being able to put on a great match anytime she steps into the ring.

The EST of WWE is one of the most decorated female stars in the entire company. She has won the Royal Rumble, headlined WrestleMania and held the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship during her career. She has also shared the ring with notable stars such as Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bayley.

During a recent interview with Sam Roberts of Notsam Wrestling, Bianca Belair commented on whether there was a moment when everything clicked for her. She stated that she wants to be the best every time she steps into the squared circle.

“I don’t think there’s really a moment where it clicked because I feel like I’ve always tried to have that mentality. I’ve always wanted to go out there and be the best. I’ve always wanted to have the reputation that any time Bianca Belair steps in the ring, you know that it’s gonna be a great match, it’s gonna be a show-stealer. I have to give credit to the women that I’m in the ring with. I’m not in there by myself, and I’ve been in the ring with some amazing women," said Belair. (H/T WrestleZone)

You can check out the interview below:

Bianca Belair says it's difficult to have bad matches with the people she faces in WWE

The EST of WWE has been RAW Women's Champion for over 300 days. Her most recent match was against Bayley at Crown Jewel, which she won.

Bianca Belair said it's hard for her to have bad matches with other WWE stars, as she's developed a reputation for putting on good matches.

“It’s hard to have bad matches with the women that I’ve been in the ring with. But now I feel like I’ve developed this reputation, so now I’m even going more over and beyond. I throw everything into what I do, everything, whether it’s inside the ring, outside the ring, making my gear, in the gym, doing media. I’m going over and beyond. So I feel like I’ve always kind of had that mentality.”

Bianca Belair is currently set to compete in the Women's WarGames match at the Survivor Series premium live event alongside nine other women. She will announce the last competitor in her team on SmackDown.

