Bianca Belair seemingly injured during match on WWE SmackDown; potentially added to long list

Bianca Belair seemingly suffered an injury during her match on WWE SmackDown tonight. She might join a long list of injured stars on the shelf currently.

WWE King and Queen of The Ring is set to take place in Saudi Arabia later this month. The show revolves around the Queen of The Ring and King of The Ring tournaments whose finals will take place during the premium live event. Hence, every week, a set of matches take place to determine who will advance in the tournament.

Tonight on the blue brand, Bianca Belair went one on one with Candice LeRae in the Queen of The Ring Tournament match. Belair brought her A-game to the match. Indi Hartwell, who was in Candice's corner, attacked Belair from behind during the early stages of the match. Midway through the match, she went for a moonsault and landed on her leg. It looked like she tweaked her knee as she was seen limping following this incident. However, this didn't deter her from hitting the KOD on Candice LeRae and picking up the win. It looks Belair might very well join a long list of injured stars such as Sonya Deville, CM Punk, Erik, Charlotte Flair, and many more

With this win, Bianca Belair advances to the next round of the Queen of The Ring tournament. It remains to be seen if she will be able to win the entire tournament.

