Bianca Belair sends a big message to Sasha Banks and plants seeds for dream match

Bianca Belair recently sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with Ryan Satin for WWE on FOX. The EST of the WWE was asked about potentially facing Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Belair admitted that she has been hearing about Sasha Banks' exploits since her NXT days, and she is now excited to share the SmackDown locker room with the Legit Boss. Bianca Belair said that a match against Sasha Banks is a dream showdown for her and several WWE fans.

Bianca Belair also praised Sasha Banks and Bayley for their historic contributions to the Women's Evolution in the WWE. Bianca was particularly in awe of the Hell in a Cell match between the two former best friends.

Bianca Belair sent a message to Banks and said that she wants to fight the SmackDown Women's Champion as she intends to get her hands on the title.

Bianca Belair also has her eyes on a match against Bayley

Belair also wants a match against Bayley as the former SmackDown Women's Champion had trolled her on social media in the past, and Bianca hasn't forgotten about it.

"So Sasha, since NXT, you know, whenever they ask me about the girls that I'm looking up to or just like when I came in not knowing anything, and of course, the names Sasha, Charlotte, Becky, Bayley - they all came up. So, I am excited to now be in the same locker room as Sasha. I think that it's a dream match, not just for me but for a lot of people to see. I think we can get into the ring and create a lot of magic, and you know, she has done so many monumental things alongside Bayley for the women's division in NXT, the Hell in a Cell match, which was crazy. She has a lot of momentum going in and getting this title, and I feel like I have a lot of momentum after coming in and debuting on SmackDown. So, now that we are on the same playing field and on the same locker room, I'm just trying to figure out, like, when can I fight Sasha because I'm trying to get the title. You know, trying to be the SmackDown Women's Champion. I want to fight Sasha now. I still want to fight Bayley because, you know, when she was the Champion, she was all over the place and kept trolling me on Twitter. So, I still want to fight Bayley, but I'm looking at Sasha, 'Girl, would you try to fight? You got something I want now?"

Advertisement

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks is inarguably a dream match as both Superstars share similar characteristics. Banks is still not done with Bayley, but a feud with Bianca Belair should undoubtedly be on the horizon sooner rather than later.

Advertisement

If any quotes are used from this article, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling