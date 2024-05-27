Bianca Belair sends out a bold message after WWE King and Queen of the Ring

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has recently sent out a bold message following her win at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia last week.

At the PLE, Belair alongside her tag team partner, Jade Cargill faced Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in a winning effort, thus retaining their titles. The EST of WWE and Big Jade won the match despite Belair having a knee injury from the recent episode of SmackDown.

Following her victory, Belair took to social media to share a bold message with her fans from around the world.

"Abs of steel. And we gonna show it off every chance we get! Gear made by: ME #WWEKINGandQUEEN #ESTofWWE," wrote Belair.

Check out Bianca Belair's Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair was recently praised by Madusa

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa recently heaped praise on SmackDown superstar, Bianca Belair.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling with Bill Apter, Madusa claimed how confident she was about Belair becoming a star in the industry someday. The WWE Hall of Famer further appreciated The EST for being a gymnast and portraying her extraordinary talents.

Madusa also stated that the company is investing a lot in her right now to put her into the limelight.

"Bianca Belair, as I said from the very beginning before she even made it to the main roster, I said this woman will be a star someday. Because I did my due dilligence on her and she is I mean, attractive, gymnast, she can speak well, she is talented, she makes her own outfits. All of this stuff together is really a great package. She is beautiful, she's got a great homelife. And now they are really putting the time and money and a storyline behind her." [2:00 onwards]

It would be exciting to see if Belair and Cargill will stick together or if the latter will turn on Belair in the near future to kick off an epic feud between the two stars.

