Bianca Belair sends a challenge to her WWE Clash at the Castle opponent

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair is set to battle Bayley and her henchwomen at Clash at the Castle. The EST of WWE has let the WWE Universe know that she is ready for the fight.

Bianca's next challenge was hinted at SummerSlam, when Bayley made a shocking return right after the EST retained her title against Becky Lynch. The Role Model showed up with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. It was obvious that the trio would be feuding with Belair and now their first official encounter will take place in a six-woman tag team match at WWE Clash at the Castle.

In response to a WWE tweet that made the clash official, Belair tweeted:

"You bring your squad and I’ll bring mine!" #WWECastle

The next challenge for Bianca Belair

The RAW Women's Champion does not have any challenger for her title as of now. Although superstars like Alexa Bliss are eying the title, WWE's plans for the EST seem to be to complete the storyline between her and The Role Model.

Over a year ago, the EST of WWE defeated Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. She retained her title against Bayley at Hell in a Cell. Bayley was set to have a rematch at Money In the Bank 2021, but it got canceled due to her injury.

Now that Bayley is back, WWE will look to complete the storyline between the two foes, who will probably face each other at WWE Extreme Rules in October.

