Bianca Belair sends out a cheesy message to real-life husband, Montez Ford on social media

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently sent out a cheesy message to her husband, Montez Ford on social media.

The EST of WWE moved on SmackDown as a part of the 2023 WWE Draft. At Backlash, Belair successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against Damage CTRL member IYO SKY. Eventually at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, Bianca lost the title against Asuka.

Taking to social media, The EST sent out a cheesy message to her real-life husband, Montez Ford on their fifth anniversary.

She wrote:

"My man's is always ashy but ima stick beside him & my nails never done [emoji] @montezfordwwe"

Check out a screengrab of Bianca Belair's Instagram story below:

Konnan shared his honest opinion on Bianca Belair's current gimmick

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently shared his honest opinion on Bianca Belair's current gimmick.

While speaking on Keepin It 100, Konnan mentioned that the only storyline that has some depth is the one involving Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. He stated that it is not The EST's fault that her current gimmick is not appealing.

The veteran further added that due to the creative team's fault, Belair has become 'stale.' Konnan suggested that the company should consider turning Bianca heel.

Konnan detailed:

"Becky [and] Trish are about the only ones that are getting any real quality storylines," Konnan said. "They've [writing team] done an atrocious job, and it's not Bianca's fault. It's creative's fault because she has become stale. I would not mind her turning heel."

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it was announced that The EST of WWE is barred from appearing at ringside for Charlotte Flair and Asuka's match next week.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Belair and Montez Ford.

