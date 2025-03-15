Bianca Belair sends an emotional 4-word message after Montez Ford becomes a WWE champion on SmackDown

Bianca Belair has now broken her silence after Montez Ford finally became a champion on WWE SmackDown. Ford did the unthinkable in the main event of the night with the title change.

Ad

For a long time now, over four years, The Street Profits have been trying to win it all, and have been failing repeatedly. Despite their best attempts, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been tryting their best to become champions or a5t least stand out enough that they are shown to be the indomitable force that they are.

However, that has not happened, and they have moved from story to story without the moment htat they have been looking to create. All of that ended tonight on SmackDown as Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated DIY to become the new WWE Tag Team Champions.

Ad

Trending

Now, Bianca Belair has reacted and sent Ford a message, celebrating his win, and showing how proud she is of him.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

"My Man is a Champion. @MontezFordWWE," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Now that the star is a champion, he will have his work cut out for him as the team will have to defend the titles again soon. However, for the moment, they can celebrate, as they enjoyed the win in Barcelona with the entire crowd.

Bianca Belair, meanwhile, is after a title herself, challenging IYO SKY for the championship at WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback