Bianca Belair sends an emotional 4-word message after Montez Ford becomes a WWE champion on SmackDown

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 15, 2025 05:13 GMT
The star is finally a WWE champion (Credit: WWE.com)
The star is finally a WWE champion (Image credit: WWE.com and SmackDown on SonyLiv)

Bianca Belair has now broken her silence after Montez Ford finally became a champion on WWE SmackDown. Ford did the unthinkable in the main event of the night with the title change.

For a long time now, over four years, The Street Profits have been trying to win it all, and have been failing repeatedly. Despite their best attempts, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been tryting their best to become champions or a5t least stand out enough that they are shown to be the indomitable force that they are.

However, that has not happened, and they have moved from story to story without the moment htat they have been looking to create. All of that ended tonight on SmackDown as Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated DIY to become the new WWE Tag Team Champions.

Now, Bianca Belair has reacted and sent Ford a message, celebrating his win, and showing how proud she is of him.

"My Man is a Champion. @MontezFordWWE," she wrote.
Now that the star is a champion, he will have his work cut out for him as the team will have to defend the titles again soon. However, for the moment, they can celebrate, as they enjoyed the win in Barcelona with the entire crowd.

Bianca Belair, meanwhile, is after a title herself, challenging IYO SKY for the championship at WrestleMania.

Edited by Angana Roy
