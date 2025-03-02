Bianca Belair sends her first message after Jade Cargill's return; makes a big announcement

Bianca Belair sent out her first message following Jade Cargill's return at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. She made history by winning the Elimination Chamber Match for the second time in her career.

Post-match, Belair was confronted by Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. Ripley and SKY will compete against each other in the upcoming episode of RAW, with the winner defending the Women's World Championship against The EST at WrestleMania 41.

Taking to her X handle, Belair reacted to a historic night in Toronto as she went through a rollercoaster of emotions after Jade Cargill took Naomi out of action. She also announced her return to the singles division.

"I’m BACCCCKK!! What a night! But You can’t spell #wrESTleMania without E-S-T!!" wrote Belair.

In November 2024, a mystery attacker took Jade Cargill out of action. She had been absent for months before finally making her return at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were the initial suspects. However, Cargill went immediately after Naomi while Morgan was still in the ring.

Despite having to watch her tag team partner get brutally attacked by The Storm, Bianca Belair ultimately secured the win. She eliminated Morgan at last to win the second Elimination Chamber Match of her career.

