Bianca Belair sends out a heartfelt note to her real-life partner, Montez Ford on their anniversary

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently sent out a heartwarming message to Montez Ford on their anniversary.

Belair and Ford are one of the most loved couples in the business and have achieved huge milestones in their respective careers.

The EST of WWE was recently banned from being at the ringside during Charlotte Flair and Asuka's title match on next week's episode of SmackDown.

Taking to social media, Belair uploaded a few photos with her real-life husband, Montez Ford, on their five-year anniversary and mentioned how the couple renewed their vows in Las Vegas.

"Happy 5 Years! We renewed our vows on our 5 Year Anniversary! Even though we meant our vows the 1st time we said them! And I’ll marry you over and over and over again. @montezfordwwe was suppose to propose at the Grand Canyon 5 years ago but got too excited and proposed in the parking lot on the way to the airport! Lol so we took it back to Vegas 5 years later to renew our vows!" wrote Belair.

Dutch Mantell spoke about Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair's recent segment

Wrestling manager Dutch Mantell talked about Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair's recent segment on last week's SmackDown.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that the segment between The Queen and The EST on last week's episode of SmackDown needed a little bit of action.

He further added that the segment lacked action and was boring for the audience to watch.

"I think it needed just a little bit more. What it might have needed is a face-to-face, one shove, no punches. You know like Charlotte says, 'Get out of my face.' Then a shove back, then stare off, and then leave," said the veteran.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Bianca Belair.

