Bianca Belair sends a message to 8-time champion after a huge brawl on WWE RAW

Bianca Belair has recently sent a message to her Survivor Series WarGames teammate Becky Lynch after they were involved in a massive brawl with Damage CTRL on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Man was announced as the fourth and last member of The EST of WWE's team for the Women's WarGames Match at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event. At the event, Belair and Lynch, along with Shotzi and Charlotte Flair, will collide with Asuka, Bayley, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL inside the steel structure. This week on RAW, Big Time Becks was confronted by the heel group following her match against Xia Li. Her teammates from SmackDown came to her aid, leading to a huge brawl during the show.

Bianca Belair took to Twitter to share a photo of herself with Shotzi and Charlotte Flair backstage during their visit to the red brand. She sent a message to Becky Lynch telling her that they got her back.

"Us #Smackdown girls got ya back @BeckyLynchWWE! Damage Control tried to take my girl out tonight on #WWERAW but we not having none of that! #WarGames @MsCharlotteWWE @ShotziWWE," Belair shared.

You can check out Bianca Belair's tweet below:

Could Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch defeat Damage CTRL inside WarGames for the second time in a row?

At Survivor Series last year, Bianca Belair joined forces with Becky Lynch, Mia Yim, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka to take on Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross in a Women's WarGames Match, which they won.

This Saturday, Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch will face Damage CTRL inside the steel structure again, and they will try to get another victory. This year's match will only be 4 vs. 4, and they won't have Asuka in their team. Lynch and Belair are two of the biggest female stars in the entire industry right now, and it would not be surprising if their team wins the Women's WarGames Match at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event.

Which team are you rooting for the Women's WarGames Match? Sound off in the comments section below!

