Bianca Belair sends a message after Adam Pearce makes her the special referee for Rhea Ripley vs IYO SKY on next week's RAW

Bianca Belair has reacted to a major announcement for next week's RAW. The EST of WWE will officiate a Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY on next week's edition of the red brand.

Belair, Ripley, and SKY are involved in a Women's World Title angle on the road to WrestleMania 41. On RAW tonight, Adam Pearce announced Ripley will face IYO SKY next week, and the winner will face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania.

In a massive twist, Belair will be the special referee for the title match. Here's what she had to say in response to the announcement:

"After winning EC; my Road to WrESTleMania has been quite…………… eventful… But I’m ready to count to 1-2-3 and FINALLY see who I will be facing at wrESTleMania! If you earn it. You deserve it. Official like a Referee with a whistle!" she wrote on X.

At Elimination Chamber: Toronto, Bianca Belair competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Ultimately, she eliminated Liv Morgan to win the high-stakes match and punched her ticket to a title match at The Show of Shows. Belair will now face either SKY or Rhea Ripley at 'Mania. Next week's title match will likely end in chaos and fans will witness a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania.

