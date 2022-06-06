"Can't get mad" - Bianca Belair sends a message to Becky Lynch after Hell in a Cell, breaks silence following her devious win

In the aftermath of her win at Hell in a Cell, Bianca Belair took to Twitter to break her silence.

The EST of WWE successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship at the Premium Live Event in a Triple Threat match against Becky Lynch and Asuka.

The finish to the match saw Lynch hit Asuka with the Mandhandle Slam. However, Belair capitalized on the opening, ditched Big Time Becks out of the ring, and pinned The Empress of Tomorrow for a cheeky win.

Following her win, Belair took to Twitter to mock Becky Lynch for her loss. She wrote:

"Can't get mad when I pull a YOU on YOU."

Check out Bianca Belair's tweet below:

The WWE Universe had some interesting reactions to Bianca Belair's win over Becky Lynch and Asuka

Despite defeating Becky Lynch and Asuka in a tremendous Triple Threat Match, a portion of the WWE Universe wasn't too impressed with her victory.

A fan suggested that Belair shouldn't have won on the night. Whereas, another hilariously claimed that she owns Big Time Becks. Here are a few interesting Twitter reactions:

Despite the critical comments, Belair's fans were in full support of her. They also responded to her tweet by praising her for the win at Hell in a Cell.

Here are some of the more positive reactions:

Belair won the RAW Women's Championship by defeating Lynch on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, thus avenging her SummerSlam 2021 loss in the process.

Last year, Big Time Becks made her return to in-ring action after a hiatus from WWE as she replaced Sasha Banks at The Biggest Event of the Summer. She eventually defeated the EST within 26 seconds.

Belair completely turned things around for herself this year, as she won the Elimination Chamber Match to earn herself a title shot against Lynch at The Showcase of Immortals.

