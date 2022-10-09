Bianca Belair sends out a cryptic message following her successful title defense at Extreme Rules

RAW Superstar Bianca Belair sent out a cryptic message following her successful title defense at the Extreme Rules premium live event.

At Extreme Rules, Belair successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against Damage CTRL leader Bayley in a ladder match. Despite several interruptions from Bayley's stablemates, Belair made it to the top of the ladder and got her hands on the RAW Women's Championship.

Following her historic win, The EST of WWE took to social media to express her overwhelming emotions, as she wrote:

"Power is not controlling other people. Power is controlling yourself. Trying to control other people is the first sign that you are entirely out of control. Controlling others is what weak people think power looks like” #ESTofWWE #ANDSTILL #ExtremeRules #HistoryMakers" tweeted Belair.

Check out Bianca Belair's post below:

Bianca Belair broke silence after huge win at Extreme Rules

Bianca Belair broke her silence after her win against Bayley ar Extreme Rules, 2022.

Speaking in a backstage interview after the conclusion of her bout, Belair mentioned that this was the first ladder match of her entire career. She said that she knew The Role Model would be unpredictable during the match.

Belair added that she also knew that IYO SKY and Dakota Kai would interfere during the match:

"Well, tonight was my very first ladder match and it was tough but I am the toughest," said Belair. "I knew that Bayley was unpredictable and I knew Bayley had a chip on her shoulders and I knew IYO and Dakota were gonna come out. But I tell you this much, power is not controlling people, power is controlling yourself. And when you try and control people, that's the first time that you are completely out of control. So tonight, I had to show Bayley who's in control."

What are your thoughts on Belair defending her title successfully at Extreme Rules? Sound off in the comment section below.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes