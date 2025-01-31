Bianca Belair sends three-word message ahead of WWE SmackDown

This weekend is a huge one for several WWE Superstars including Bianca Belair. The EST has SmackDown and the Royal Rumble to look forward to. So, ahead of tonight's episode of the blue brand, she shared a message on social media.

More than SmackDown, the message from Belair has to do with the Royal Rumble. The Women's Tag Team Champion is sure to participate in the 30-woman match and will aim to be the last superstar in the ring.

Despite it being a lofty goal, Belair seems prepared for it. She hyped her appearance at the upcoming PLE taking to her X (fka Twitter) account. She tweeted a picture of herself in front of a Royal Rumble poster in Indianapolis and captioned it with a three-word message, "Ready to Rumble."

"Ready to Rumble! #RoyalRumble #ESTofWWE," tweeted Belair.

The EST is one of 10 women who have announced their participation in the 'Rumble Match. She announced her intent on last week's episode of SmackDown, alongside her fellow tag team partner, Naomi.

The eponymous match is sure to be exciting, and many eyes will be on it. It will be interesting to see how Belair does on the night.

Bianca Belair seems to have forgotten about Jade Cargill and her attacker

Her Royal Rumble aspirations aside, Bianca Belair has the Women's Tag Team Championship to worry about. As mentioned earlier, she currently serves as champion alongside Naomi, but that was not always the case. Prior to Survivor Series: WarGames, her partner was Jade Cargill.

Unfortunately, in the weeks before the WarGames Match, Cargill was brutally attacked and left injured, forcing her to be sidelined for a substantial period. Bianca Belair seemed intent on finding out who was responsible for the attack of The Storm for a while. But now, she seems to have forgotten about her former partner entirely.

She has embraced her new ally in Naomi and is now completely focused on keeping a hold of her title. Her previous drive and determination to uncover the culprit in the Cargill incident have seemingly disappeared.

Cargill might have something to say about how things have unfolded in her absence, and most importantly, she will likely expose who her attacker is. This could be something to keep an eye on, especially further down the line.

