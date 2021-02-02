Bianca Belair shares a fun and informational post in honor of Black History Month

Bianca Belair and her husband, fellow SmackDown Superstar Montez Ford, recently shared a post in honor of Black History Month. February is celebrated as Black History Month in the USA and Canada. It is celebrated to remember important people and events from African history and culture.

Bianca Belair recently won the Women's Royal Rumble match and became the first African-American woman to do so. She shared a post on Twitter to mark the beginning of Black History Month this year.

"This year for #BlackHistoryMonth we wanted to highlight some individuals that contributed to Black History & Culture in a fun way! We have been working on this for awhile so we can dress up, highlight, & post a new person everyday! Hope you enjoy! #RepresentationMatters"

The post has a picture of Belair and Ford cosplaying as two historically important figures in African-American history, Guion Bluford Jr. and Mae Jemison. Both individuals were astronauts who made significant contributions to their field. Guion Bluford Jr. was the first African-American to travel to space, and Mae Jemison was the first female African-American astronaut.

Belair also stated that she and Ford would be making similar posts every day to raise awareness of Black History Month and represent the African-American community.

What's next for Bianca Belair after winning the Royal Rumble?

Bianca Belair won the Royal Rumble, guaranteeing her spot at WrestleMania 37

Bianca Belair's historic victory last night at the Royal Rumble ensured her spot at WrestleMania 37. She will get to choose to challenge either Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship or Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship.

However, there will be those who will not be too pleased about Belair winning the Rumble; specifically The Role Model, Bayley. The EST of WWE eliminated Bayley during the Royal Rumble match, something that would not have gone down too well with Bayley.

The WWE Universe is yet to hear anything about Bianca Belair's decision but can expect the EST to make her choice come Friday on SmackDown.

Who would you like Bianca Belair to choose? Let us know down below.