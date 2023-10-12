Bianca Belair shares her honest thoughts on Jade Cargill joining WWE

Bianca Belair has commented on Jade Cargill making the jump to WWE following her successful career in AEW.

The two women are often compared to each other, and many fans have expressed interest in seeing a match between them. The EST of WWE is one of the top female stars in the entire industry, making history multiple times. Meanwhile, the former TBS Champion had a dominant run in AEW with a lengthy winning streak.

In a recent interview with UPROXX, Bianca Belair said that it was a huge goal of hers to represent herself and her culture in WWE, and with Jade Cargill joining the company, it would get even bigger. She also addressed a potential match against the latter.

“It’s always been a huge goal and mission of mine to bring myself and my culture and representation to WWE. And it’s only going to get bigger with Jade coming into the picture. There are so many amazing possibilities that can come out of it: singles matches, tag matches. Going from being one of the first Black females to main event WrestleMania and now having Jade come in, it’s just showing how much WWE is evolving and continues to evolve," said Belair.

Bianca Belair says it's great to be one of the faces of WWE

The multi-time Women's Champion has had a very successful career in WWE despite being on the main roster for only a few years. She has already headlined WrestleMania, which is a huge feat.

In the same interview, Bianca Belair expressed that it was great to be one of the top stars in the company:

“It’s great to be one of the faces. It’s great to be one of the girls that gets to be in the top positions and be representation [sic]. For a while, I would just be so proud of myself with trying to do it the right way. And now I’m just to the point where there’s not a right way to do it. You just do it your way, and everybody brings a dish to the table, then you can have a whole meal. And that’s what we all do."

Bianca Belair is currently on a hiatus, and she'll undoubtedly get a big welcome from the WWE Universe when she makes her much-anticipated return.

