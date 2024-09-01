Bianca Belair shares message after WWE Bash in Berlin title win

WWE Bash in Berlin featured three championship matches this past Saturday, but there was only one title change. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill became two-time Women's Tag Team Champions together, and now Belair is issuing a message to a certain group within the WWE Universe.

The EST and The Storm dethroned The Unholy Union of the Women's Tag Team Championship at the inaugural Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre previously defeated Belair and Cargill at Clash at the Castle: Scotland, ending their first reign at 42 days. Dawn and Fyre's reign ended at 77 days on Saturday.

Belair took to X/Twitter today and touted her championship reigns. The 35-year-old also thanked her fanbase, known as the ESTies and ESTate. The two-time tag team champion shared a backstage photo from Bash in Berlin and mentioned her accomplishments so far in the caption. The 35-year-old is also a former two-time WWE Women's Champion and one-time SmackDown Women's Champion.

"5x Champ. 2x Tag Team Champ #ESTofWWE Thanks for rocking with me thru them all [face throwing a kiss emoji] #ESTies #ESTate," Bianca Belair wrote with the photo below.

Cargill pinned Dawn to secure the gold on Saturday. The 12-minute match received some fan criticism on social media, but was also praised by many.

New number one contenders to be crowned on WWE RAW

Monday's RAW will feature fallout from Bash in Berlin. There will also be one segment and one match related to the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair won the Women's Tag Team Championship from The Unholy Union at Bash in Berlin. The new champions will be on Monday's RAW for a big celebration segment. They will also find out their next challengers as a number one contender's match will feature Kairi Sane and IYO SKY vs. the former champions, Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre.

Officials have loaded up the card for this week's RAW in Denver. Below is the updated lineup:

Bash in Berlin fallout as the road to Bad Blood picks up Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill celebrate Women's Tag Team Championship win Number one Contender's Match: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. IYO SKY and Kairi Sane Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers vs. Maxxine Dupri, Otis, and Akira Tozawa Triple Threat Qualifier for the Intercontinental Championship number one contender's Fatal Four Way: Bronson Reed vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser Triple Threat Qualifier for the Intercontinental Championship number one contender's Fatal Four Way: Dragon Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Dominik Mysterio

Monday's RAW will air live from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Gunther, Liv Morgan, Damian Priest, Jey Uso, Lyra Valkyria, The Miz, and Drew McIntyre are also advertised.

