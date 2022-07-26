"It's just a really great time to be a woman in WWE" - Bianca Belair shares why she’s excited to be a champion at present

Bianca Belair is one of the top superstars in all of WWE and seems to be having the time of her life. She recently shared her excitement in an interview with Newsday.

The EST of WWE captured the RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch earlier this year at WrestleMania. The two will face off again this Saturday at SummerSlam in a match that will likely be very different from their 26-second encounter at last year's event.

The RAW Women's Champion recently sat down with Alfonso A. Castillo of Newsday to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked what it's like to work under male management at WWE, Belair said she feels like she's part of the company at an amazing time:

"I feel like I'm in WWE in an amazing time, when women are really at the forefront of not just the future, but the present," Bianca Belair said. "Women are main eventing on a weekly basis on Raw and SmackDown. We're main eventing at premium live events. We’re main eventing and stealing the show at WrestleMania. Most of the women in WWE are trending on a weekly basis. So, I'm just here in an amazing time. And I'm blessed and fortunate to be the Raw Women's Champion and be the face of the women's division on the Raw side . . . It's just a really great time to be a woman in WWE."

How Bianca Belair has managed to steal the last two WrestleMania events

For the last two years of WrestleMania, the WWE Universe has come out of the event talking about Bianca Belair. The EST has put on show-stealing performances against both Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch at The Show of Shows.

When asked how she's been able to be one of WWE's biggest talking points coming out of their biggest event two years in a row, Belair said it comes down to staying ready:

"I just always stay ready, so I don't have to get ready," Bianca Belair said. "I prepare all year long because, being in WWE, opportunities can really come out of out of nowhere, all of a sudden. So, you have to be able to prepare all year long and not just start preparing when opportunity presents itself. That's really what I live by. And just being able to rise to the occasion, no matter if it's Raw, Smackdown or WrestleMania. I just put the work in and I'm confident in my abilities and knowing that just me showing up is simply enough."

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE



But y’all… trying to hit a flip with the title around my waist had ya girl soooo nervous 🤣🤣🤣 Honorary 1st Pitch at the @Mets Game! What an honor!But y’all… trying to hit a flip with the title around my waist had ya girl soooo nervous 🤣🤣🤣 #ESTofWWE Honorary 1st Pitch at the @Mets Game! What an honor! But y’all… trying to hit a flip with the title around my waist had ya girl soooo nervous 🤣🤣🤣 #ESTofWWE https://t.co/eMRWGtOLeE

