Bianca Belair shares unfortunate injury update 

Bianca Belair has been out injured since suffering several broken fingers in her WrestleMania match against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. The former Women's Champion has been rehabbing away from the ring in recent weeks and was able to share an unfortunate update with fans on Instagram.

After showing images of her fingers still taped into a splint in recent weeks, Belair shared a full image of her finger, which looks quite graphic and shows that she is still several weeks away from being able to return to competition.

After winning the Women's Elimination Chamber as well as being part of the story with Naomi and Jade Cargill, the future looked bright for Belair in 2025 before she was sidelined.

She will already miss Backlash this weekend and could go on to miss the upcoming Money in the Bank PLE if she can't be cleared in time. MITB is one of the staples of the WWE year, so Belair will certainly want to be back for the show.

Where could Bianca Belair return in the coming weeks?

Bianca Belair could still slot into the story between Jade Cargill and Naomi when she does eventually make her return.

The two women have pushed their feud forward after WrestleMania, and Naomi recently cost her former friend a shot at the Women's Championship.

It will be interesting to see if Belair is forced to choose a side when she makes her return and we finally see The EST and Cargill lock horns in a WWE ring.

The two women have teased a feud for several years, and there is a belief that their rivalry could be one of the standout stories in the Women's Division.

However, we'll need to see Belair return to full fitness before she's able to step in the ring with Cargill.

