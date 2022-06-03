"This is the debut" - Bianca Belair shows off appearance change before WWE Hell in a Cell

Bianca Belair has teased that she could unleash a never-before-seen strategy in her match against Asuka and Becky Lynch at WWE Hell in a Cell.

The RAW Women’s Champion has worn a long braid throughout her wrestling career. She sometimes utilizes her unique look to great effect by whipping opponents with braids during matches.

On the latest episode of the After The Bell podcast, host Corey Graves noted that Belair is now wearing two braids. With the two opponents vying for her title on Sunday, he questioned whether EST has a special plan for Asuka and Lynch.

“This is the debut,” Belair said. “I had to do something new for you guys, so I came through with the two braids. This is the debut of the two braids. Now you’re starting something [asking if we will see two braids at Hell in a Cell]. I don’t [know]. First we gotta get this one a name because the one braid, her name was Destiny.”

Belair also hinted on Twitter that she may have changed her look specifically due to the Hell in a Cell triple threat stipulation.

In a previous interview, the 33-year-old told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta that she began wearing the braid after receiving advice from her husband Montez Ford. She later decided to use it as a weapon after NXT coach Sara Amato suggested the idea.

How WWE changed Bianca Belair’s Hell in a Cell plans

The upcoming premium live event was reportedly due, to feature Bianca Belair vs. Naomi and Ronda Rousey vs. Sasha Banks. However, Naomi and Banks walked out of WWE last month after expressing issues with their presentation as Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Following the dramatic incident, WWE was forced to drastically alter its RAW Women’s Championship plans.

Asuka became the number one contender for Belair’s title after defeating Becky Lynch on the May 16 episode of RAW. The following week, Lynch was added to the title contest at Hell in a Cell after winning a rematch against Asuka.

