Bianca Belair shows off new look amid WWE absence; completely unrecognizable

Bianca Belair has been away from WWE programming ever since WrestleMania. She faced IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in the opening match of Night 2 of Mania for the Women's World Championship but came up short. Amidst her wrestling hiatus, she recently shared a picture of herself on her Instagram story where she looks completely unrecognisable.

Bianca won the Women's Elimination Chamber match to get the Women's World title match at Mania. Rhea got added into the match after she forcefully signed the contract that was meant for Bianca and IYO to sign. At Mania, all three women put up a great match where IYO picked up the win.

Bianca Belair recently shared a picture of her on Instagram sharing a new look. While Bianca is famous for her long braids, in her new look they don't seem to be present. Her hair look straightened and she also has bangs in the image.

WWE star Bianca Belair (Image via her Instagram story)

Fans really like this new look of the EST. It will be interesting to see when Bianca finally returns to WWE.

Naomi recently provided an update on Bianca Belair

Bianca has been hurt for a very long time now. Her last WWE match was in April at WrestleMania. She recently returned at the Evolution PLE to be the special guest referee for the match between Naomi and Jade Cargill. However, she didn't wrestle at the event.

Before she had to relinquish the Women's World Championship due to her pregnancy, Naomi was constantly taking shots at Bianca. After a fan had said that she was a better star than her, the Glow revealed that she was still injured and was still recovering while she is the Champion.

"This type of delusion is a choice bc @BiancaBelairWWE is home fingerless and I’m the champ hahhahahahahhahahha⚠️." she wrote.

Trinity @TheTrinity_Fatu This type of delusion is a choice bc @BiancaBelairWWE is home fingerless and I’m the champ hahhahahahahhahahha⚠️

Fans have been missing Bianca Belair a lot and rooting for her to get well soon and return to the ring.

