Bianca Belair shows off stunning new look on her 35th birthday

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair is enjoying her life right now. Following an impressive win at WrestleMania XL, she celebrated her 35th birthday on Tuesday alongside her husband, Montez Ford. The former Women's Champion even changed up her look.

The EST of WWE teamed up with Naomi and Jade Cargill to defeat Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL on Night One of WrestleMania XL. Three days later, Belair has been documenting her big day on Instagram and X/Twitter, from which the update was pretty prominent.

She changed up her look by adding some color to her hair in the form of light brown streaks. Based on her Instagram stories throughout her birthday, Bianca Belair changed up her look on the day itself. The EST tweeted about Montez Ford's lovely birthday surprise for her, which shows her new look.

Check out her tweet below:

Below is a screengrab of an Instagram story of Belair's from a few hours earlier, before changing up her look:

A screengrab of Belair's Instagram story before changing up her look.

Back in the ring, Belair has been advertised for the post-WrestleMania XL episode of WWE SmackDown. It remains to be seen what is next for The EST following an extended on-off feud against Damage CTRL for the past two years.

Bianca Belair could get drafted to WWE RAW

With the WWE Draft coming up at the end of April 2024, Bianca Belair could be on the move again. She has switched brands at every possible opportunity, moving across RAW and SmackDown since her main roster debut in 2020. This would suggest Montez Ford would also be on the move, likely alongside Angelo Dawkins, Bobby Lashley, and B-Fab.

This year could prove to be no different for Belair, who has some interesting opponents waiting for her on RAW. The most notable is Rhea Ripley. A match between the two megastars in their current forms might be one of the biggest women's bouts in WWE history. It could even main event WrestleMania.

