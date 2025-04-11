Bianca Belair shows off stunning new look ahead of WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair has been an integral part of the issues between Jade Cargill and Naomi on WWE SmackDown since the fall of 2024, but it appears that she is no longer a blue brand star.

After winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, Belair moved into a feud with Iyo Sky, but ahead of this week's SmackDown, the former Women's Champion has shown off an incredible new look on her Instagram.

Belair has been known for her black hair over the course of her career, which she turns into a whip regularly. It seems that this has now changed to a lighter brown, which she was able to show off as part of a beautiful post.

Belair often takes her hair down when she isn't wrestling and looks like a completely different person, but it's clear that her hair is very different since she has also curled it.

Will Bianca Belair become WWE Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 41?

Bianca Belair is a former WWE Women's Champion in her own right, but at WrestleMania 41, she is one of three women who are part of one of the biggest female matches in recent years.

Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair are all considered to be among the best in the business at present, and the winner of the match will obviously get the championship and bragging rights. The issue here is that if Bianca does win the match, then she will be forced to make the move over to RAW since both SmackDown challengers are on the blue brand.

With all the issues between Jade Cargill and Naomi on SmackDown at present, it's easy to see why Belair would want to make the move to RAW since she has seemingly washed her hands of both women and decided to move forward with her own plans instead.

