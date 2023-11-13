Bianca Belair, Sonya Deville, Drew Gulak, and others react after heartbreaking Montez Ford post about struggles in his personal life

A heartbreaking post by WWE's Montez Ford about a recent achievement in his life and what it means to him has garnered the attention of multiple wrestlers and led to them reacting.

Being a WWE Superstar in the public eye is not always the easiest thing in the world, thanks to the scrutiny that comes with it. Even the strongest person can have a tough time dealing with their insecurities, and Montez Ford was no different.

The star shared that he had placed first as a Male Fitness Model and won his pro card. It was his very first bodybuilding competition. In what might usually be a happy moment for anyone, Ford shared that it was especially emotional for him because of the heartbreaking issues he had been facing in his personal life.

Ford shared that he had been battling body dysmorphia over the last few years of his life and that he had not been happy with himself whenever he looked in the mirror. He also added that being in the industry made it harder for him due to online comments about his appearance.

"For the last few years I’ve been battling with body dysmorphia, very badly. I’ve been dealing with it internally. There was a long period of time, when I looked in the mirror & I wasn’t pleased with what I saw, & everything I tried to do seemed to not make me happier. I even blamed my position, successes, & shortcomings in life because of my body, & also that I wasn’t where I wanted to be in life because of my body. And of course, being in this industry, seeing comments online from people only made it worse."

Among the many WWE stars who reacted to it, his wife Bianca Belair was first and foremost, congratulating him and showing her support. Others like Drew Gulak and Sonya Deville also reacted, with non-WWE stars like Keith Lee also speaking about how they were happy for Montez Ford.

The moment was a happy one for his colleagues

Montez Ford stayed within the WWE Wellness Policy

Although bodybuilding often sees the use of certain chemicals to help stars or competitors reach their goals, Montez Ford appears to have made his changes through sheer hard work.

The star mentioned in his post that he stayed within the WWE Wellness Policy throughout this process, meaning he didn't take any extra help when it came to his physical transformation.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here