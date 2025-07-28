Bianca Belair is suffering from a bad injury, reveals WWE champion

  • home icon
By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 28, 2025 01:25 GMT
The star is currently out of action with injury (Credit: WWE.com)
Bianca Belair is hurt and is still suffering from her injury. The star has been out of the company for some time due to her condition. Now, an update from a current WWE champion has revealed more unfortunate news surrounding the multi-time WWE champion.

Belair has not been seen in a WWE ring for a long time. She has been dealing with an injury since she broke her finger. Although she returned at Evolution for an on-screen role in Naomi and Jade Cargill's match, it was only as a referee. When it comes to wrestling, The EST has been unable to compete and, as a result, has not been seen in the company.

Naomi has been taking shots at Bianca Belair regularly during this time, calling out her former friend. Their relationship has become more complicated after Belair refused to support Naomi, especially after Naomi went after Cargill. A fan had spoken about how Belair was the better star of the two of them, and to this, The Glow revealed that Belair was still badly injured with her finger and had not recovered, with her at home. She also mentioned that, meanwhile, she was the Women’s World Champion.

"This type of delusion is a choice bc @BiancaBelairWWE is home fingerless and I’m the champ hahhahahahahhahahha⚠️."
Naomi has a huge challenge in front of her at WWE SummerSlam, even with Bianca Belair injured

Even while Bianca Belair is injured and out of action, things are not easy for Naomi. After winning the Women's World Championship by cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase, the champ has to now face two stars in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam.

She interrupted Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY's match to become the champion and will now have the task of facing both of them at SummerSlam to defend her title. The two women have a chance of claiming the title and becoming the World Champion again.

