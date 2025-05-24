Bianca Belair is not talking to her best friend after stepping away from WWE; not answering her phone

Bianca Belair is apparently not answering the phone calls from her best friend in WWE. This was claimed soon after The EST talked about how much she struggled during tonight's SmackDown episode.

Belair was on tonight's episode of SmackDown, talking about her injury and time away from the company after WrestleMania. The star spoke about the issues she was facing and promised that she was going to get through them and return to WWE next week. She had stepped away to heal from the injuries, but apparently, during this time, she was not talking to Naomi. The star has messaged repeatedly about her not answering the phone.

Now that she is coming back, Naomi has once again sent a message to her. She said that she knew that Belair was going through it. But she added that The EST Astill had not gone through more than her, and she demanded that Belair answer the phone when she called.

".@BiancaBelairWWE you going through it but you ain’t gone through more than me so answer the damn phone ! ⚠️#smackdown," Naomi wrote.

It seems all is still not well between Bianca Belair and Naomi after the latter betrayed Jade Cargill and attacked her last year.

