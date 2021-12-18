"It's a really tricky match to put together" – Bianca Belair on a popular WWE gimmick match (Exclusive)

Bianca Belair was one of the MVPs at last year's Royal Rumble as she won the high-stakes women's match and went on to main event WrestleMania 37.

The EST of WWE opened up on her Royal Rumble experience during a recent Sportskeeda Wrestling interview and admitted it was challenging to plan out the iconic gimmick match.

The Royal Rumble is known for its chaotic moments as the ring is stacked with returning legends and superstars from NXT, SmackDown, and RAW. Belair, however, noted that the entry spot of a superstar matters the most.

In Belair's case, she has always entered the match early, making her job even more demanding.

"It's a very exciting match. It's so unpredictable. You have 30 women in the ring...from all three brands, RAW, NXT, and SmackDown, and there are legends in there. It's really fun, but it all depends a lot on what entry you are. For me, I was number three...when you know you're early...and in order to win, you're going to be in the ring for around an hour. So your strategy kind of changes."

Belair further dissected the Royal Rumble stressing that the entry number is of utmost importance. While putting the match together was a tricky task, Bianca Belair enjoyed competing in the Royal Rumble as it was one of the most exciting matches in WWE history:

"It's a lot of different moving parts. You're constantly trying to throw someone over the top rope...but you also have somebody put you over the top rope. It really just depends on what your entry is...my first year, I was number 2, and in my second year, I was number three. I think I have experience of learning how to last throughout the match. It's a really tricky match to put together, but really fun."

Bianca Belair reveals her plans for Rumble 2022

Bianca Belair will walk into next year's Royal Rumble to replicate last year's feat.

The former NXT star might have enjoyed her Royal Rumble win in 2021, but it sadly didn't happen in front of fans due to the pandemic. Bianca Belair still admittedly had the 'ultimate experience' as she stole the show at WrestleMania with Sasha Banks.

Belair is aiming for back-to-back Royal Rumble victories. Doing so in a packed arena will make it even more memorable for the superstar:

"When I think about Royal Rumble and how amazing the moment is, I still forget sometimes it wasn't in front of an audience. There were no fans, but that's how amazing the moment was...we had pyro, virtual fans...but I haven't had the experience of winning it in front of fans yet. Maybe that's how I can top it this year if I'm in the Royal Rumble."

Could Bianca Belair realistically pull off another Royal Rumble win? If not, who do you see winning the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match? Share your predictions in the comments section.

