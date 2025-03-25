Bianca Belair taunts Rhea Ripley following WWE RAW

The Road to WrestleMania 41 has taken some interesting turns for WWE Superstars on both brands. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley have been at each other's throats for a while. Following this week's RAW, The EST sent a message to Mami.

Ad

Earlier this month, Bianca Belair won the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber match and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY on RAW, which scrapped the rumored idea of a one-on-one match between The EST and The Eradicator.

The 28-year-old WWE star has been looking for ways to enter the title picture, and she might have a solid chance to do so in the coming week. Bianca Belair recently taunted Rhea Ripley and her antics leading up to the event. Mami was granted a rematch against IYO SKY for the title following RAW, drawing the following reaction from Belair:

Ad

Trending

"You gotta EARN IT. To DESERVE IT. I 👏SAID 👏WHAT👏I👏SAID👏🤷‍♀️," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Bianca Belair's message after RAW [Image credit: Bianca Belair's Instagram Story]

What happened between IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair on WWE RAW?

Over the past few weeks, things have been heating up between SKY, Ripley, and Belair. Luckily, Adam Pearce came up with a solution to deal with the issue at hand in the women's division.

Ad

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce appeared in front of the crowd and explained the ongoing situation involving the three stars. Pearce stated that Rhea Ripley wasn't in the Women's World Title match at 'Mania. However, he had a plan for Mami.

Later, IYO SKY entered the ring and was quickly cut off by Bianca Belair. After The EST mentioned Rhea Ripley, Mami also made her way to the ring and addressed the situation. A frustrated Adam Pearce announced that SKY and Ripley would lock horns for the gold next week.

Ad

Expand Tweet

All three stars brawled, and Belair stood tall to close the segment on WWE RAW. Later, she met Pearce, and he made her the special guest referee for the upcoming title match between The Genius of the Sky and The Eradicator.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE