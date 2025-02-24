Bianca Belair teases heel turn amid Jade Cargill controversy

Bianca Belair is among the most beloved stars on the WWE roster. However, many fans have been speculating about a potential heel turn after her tag team partner, Jade Cargill, was taken out by a mysterious attacker backstage.

The Storm has been absent from the squared circle for three months, and there has been no closure on who attacked her. In the meantime, Naomi has replaced the former AEW star as Bianca's tag team partner and the other half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

While the wrestling world awaits Jade Cargill's return, Bianca Belair recently spoke to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp in a virtual media event ahead of Elimination Chamber. When asked about a potential heel turn, the former WWE Women's Champion noted that she was open to every possibility. However, she pointed out that the potential heel turn would have to be substantial.

"I never say never, but what I will say is that it would have to be something substantial and a bigger picture to it just because I feel like being a successful babyface, a babyface who is consistently able to keep their name at the top of the conversation, it very hard to get it. Once you get it, you don’t really want to let go of that. The longer you can hold on to that, if that heel turn happens, the bigger that heel turn will be. If that does happen, I want to be the heel that people would not like," Belair said.

Bianca Belair praised Nia Jax's recent work as a villainous character. The EST of WWE added that she was not sure if she or the fans were ready for the heel turn.

"I don’t know if I’m ready for that or if everybody else is ready for that. It’s one thing when I hear fans say, ‘I love so and so as a heel.’ When I hear ‘love’ and ‘heel’ in the same sentence, that doesn’t work for me. Someone like Nia Jax, how valuable she is to this division, playing that role, we need that. We’ll see what happens and where it goes right now. I don’t know if I’m ready for that or if the fans are ready for that, but when it happens, it’s going to be something big. If it ever happens, who knows," she added. [H/T: Fightful]

Bianca Belair is set to be in action inside the Elimination Chamber

Bianca Belair and Naomi will compete in the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber match. While The Glow defeated Chelsea Green to book her slot in the six-women contest, her tag team partner secured an impressive win over Piper Niven to qualify for the bout.

The high-stakes contest will also feature Bayley, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, and Roxanne Perez. Despite some big names, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will have a massive advantage. The duo can work together to eliminate other participants from the match.

The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match will compete for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. The current champion, Rhea Ripley, is set to defend her title on the March 3 edition of Monday Night RAW against IYO SKY.

