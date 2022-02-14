"One of those three women" - Bianca Belair teases huge return in Elimination Chamber match

WWE has not yet revealed the sixth participant in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. However, Bianca Belair has an idea about who could join the bout.

So far, five superstars have been confirmed for the match that will crown the title contender for the RAW Women's Championship. Apart from Belair, the match will feature Nikki A.S.H., Rhea Ripley, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan.

However, there's room for one mystery participant, and The EST of WWE believes one of Bayley, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss could make a surprise return. She further stated that any of these former champions will raise the competition inside the monstrous steel structure.

"That's such a hard decision because our division is so jam-packed. I think it's going to be a surprise entrant. Maybe Bayley is coming back; maybe Asuka, there's been vignettes of Alexa Bliss, so one of those three women. But whoever it is, it's going to really raise the stakes for Elimination Chamber," said Belair. (h/t Inside The Ropes)

The Role Model and Asuka are currently out of action due to injury. In July 2021, Bayley suffered a torn ACL that reportedly sidelined her for nine months. However, she has repeatedly posted on her social media accounts about her recovery and eagerness to return.

The Empress of Tomorrow also sustained an injury last year, but WWE didn't release an official report on her status.

Alexa Bliss recently returned to television after a brief break. She is currently undergoing therapy to deal with her loss after her friend Lilly was brutally torn apart by Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules. Over the past couple of weeks, the vignettes aired on RAW have shown her road to recovery.

Becky Lynch to defend her RAW Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber

In a surprise turn of events, Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey did not choose Becky Lynch as her WrestleMania opponent. WWE Hall of Famer Lita then confronted Big Time Becks and revealed her intentions to compete for the title once again.

Lynch is now scheduled to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Lita at the upcoming premium live event. Whoever walks out with the title is expected to engage in a feud with the Elimination Chamber winner on the road to WrestleMania.

As confirmed by WWE, Lita and Becky Lynch will cross paths once again tonight on RAW's final show before their upcoming title bout.

